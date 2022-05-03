Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,663 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Air Transport Services Group worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,594,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,820,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 117,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,962. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.