Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

Shares of THO traded up $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

