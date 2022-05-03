Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 11,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

