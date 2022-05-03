Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $8.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.