Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

NYSE TKR opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Timken by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

