TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TMST opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 142.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

