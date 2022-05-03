Titan Coin Trading Up 1,647.2% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2,574.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 1,647.2% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007261 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.