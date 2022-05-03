TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$141.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

