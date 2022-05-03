TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $675,981.69 and approximately $50,740.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,286.74 or 0.99998172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

