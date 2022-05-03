Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,563 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,627. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

