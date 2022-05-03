Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.70.

TIH opened at C$111.00 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$97.92 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.41. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,377,700. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

