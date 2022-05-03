TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 381,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,581,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 757,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,014 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPGY remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,737. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

