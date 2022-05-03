TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

