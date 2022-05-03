TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TACT stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

