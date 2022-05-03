TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 424,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $615.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.