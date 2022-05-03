TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 424,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $615.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.72.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.