Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.99. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

