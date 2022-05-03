TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.15.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after buying an additional 165,840 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,274. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

