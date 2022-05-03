Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.
TREC stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
