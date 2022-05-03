Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.

TREC stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

