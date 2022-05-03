Trias Token (new) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $1.69 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00009597 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00100719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

