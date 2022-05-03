Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 54,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,663. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

