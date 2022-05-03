Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.42. 223,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,754. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.