trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 4.7% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 4,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 498,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.97 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.