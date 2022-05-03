Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,991,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,362.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.