TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 24,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 98,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13.

In related news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman bought 430,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$55,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

