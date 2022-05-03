TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,953. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares in the last quarter.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.