TrustSwap Price Down 23.4% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $60.59 million and $743,472.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

