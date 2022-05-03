TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEC opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

