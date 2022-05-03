Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives $22.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 465,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.59. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

