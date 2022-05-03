Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.59. Tuya shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 6,219 shares trading hands.
TUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.92.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.