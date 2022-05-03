Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.59. Tuya shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 6,219 shares trading hands.

TUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

