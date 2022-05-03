Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.71.
NYSE TWLO opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90. Twilio has a twelve month low of $109.13 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
