Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $225.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.71.
Shares of TWLO opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 1-year low of $109.13 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
