Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 318,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. 71,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

