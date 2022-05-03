UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.88 ($69.35).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €0.90 ($0.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.81 ($51.37). 3,142,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($72.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.20.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

