UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €196.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($177.89) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($212.63) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €227.62 ($239.60).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €196.85 ($207.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €191.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €198.65. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.