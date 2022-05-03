UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($201.05) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.82 ($175.60).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €155.95 ($164.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €152.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 12 month high of €177.75 ($187.11).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.