UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €16.30

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($12.84) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,601,000 after buying an additional 517,860 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

