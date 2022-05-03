UBS Group Trims United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Target Price to €33.00

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

