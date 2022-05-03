UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 1,185.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

