Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJLB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,639. Ultrack Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Ultrack Systems (Get Rating)
