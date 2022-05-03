Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJLB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,639. Ultrack Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Ultrack Systems (Get Rating)

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

