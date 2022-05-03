Umbrella Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $506,625.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $506,625.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00218156 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

