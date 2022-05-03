Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00010522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00156544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00325194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

