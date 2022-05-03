Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,613. Unilever has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

