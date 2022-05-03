United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Raised by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 591,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,380,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

