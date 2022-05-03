United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,596. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

