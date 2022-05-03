United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,760 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,731,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,305. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

