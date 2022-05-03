United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $396.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.62.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $307.03 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 32.08%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.