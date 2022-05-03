UnMarshal Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $335,851.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00469308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00038830 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,325.95 or 1.89092360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

