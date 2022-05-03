UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) will be posting its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

UPGS stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.89). 178,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,116. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.79. The company has a market capitalization of £134.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

