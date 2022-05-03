Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.79. Urban One has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $24.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

