Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $927.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 1,524,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

